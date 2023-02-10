KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Kingston man was taken into custody early Friday morning following a standoff with Roane County deputies and the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home on De Armond Road in Kingston around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies found a woman who had been shot lying in the yard next to a mobile home.

Deeta Shavesha Weaver, 24, was later pronounced dead.

According to a Chief Deputy Tim Hawn, shots were fired at three deputies from inside the mobile home as they approached.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Clifford Amos Koontz, remained in the residence for almost two hours before surrendering.

Koontz was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

No deputies were injured.