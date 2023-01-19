Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — A recent FDA study shows one in ten middle and high school students admit they use e-cigarettes. That’s right at 3 million kids.

Vaping is illegal for anyone under 21. As we’ve reported, a Tennessee judge is getting tough- taking young offenders’ cell phones away if they continue to vape.

Here in East Tennessee, a lot of schools are calling for help. The Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition is answering that call, taking its message to the kids. We spent some time at Cherokee Middle School in Kingston which is doing all it can to help its students stay informed.

Nathan Wray, Prevention Coordinator with the coalition, makes time to greet each student who comes to his program, giving high five’s and calling students by name. He doesn’t just offer a slide show about the dangers of vaping and the effects of nicotine and other substances.

“I had just been caught smoking at 12 years old,” Nathan told the students, recalling his own nicotine habit that started early, and ended 23 years ago.

He relates to the kids by sharing his story.

“People, if you want to stop doing something and people aren’t supportive of it, let’s say for instance if you do vape, if you vape and you want to stop vaping and your friends aren’t supportive of it, here’s a hard truth. They’re not your friends. I was an adult and I was going to quit smoking and the guys I hung out with at work, they were like, ‘ you don’t need to do that,’ ” Nathan said.

Studies show nicotine induced changes to the brain during adolescence can be permanent, affecting decision making among other things. That resonated with the students who say vaping is a big problem in their age group. We’re talking about 7th graders.

Student Paisley Allen said, “If you say no, you have to put a reason behind it (if someone asks her to vape). If they said why don’t you want to go vape and if you get caught you can ruin sports and sometimes get kicked off teams.”

We asked student Turner Drewery “was there anything in the program that surprised you?” He said, “that drugs can mess with your decision making.”

Cherokee Middle School calls on the Roane County Anti Drug Coalition to come out on a regular basis. It’s the sixth school Nathan says he’s visited just this week.

“We see the effects of drug use every day and what we try to do is keep our kids away from it as best we can.” Principal Colton Narramore said.

Nathan added, “several years ago, we almost beat tobacco use in teens, the United States did. It dipped very, very low and then when vaping came out, it skyrocketed again.”

Even though vaping is illegal for anyone under 21 the FDA says nearly 400 thousand middle schoolers nationwide admit they regularly use e-cigarettes. Add to that the more than 2 million high school students who say they vape.

“That’s a lot of students,” Nathan said, “but it’s not something that can’t be changed. We can change that but it takes education, it takes prevention, it takes people to go in and inspire students, and it takes parents to have that conversation with their students of what the dangers are.”

Nathan can usually tell who has support at home – students like Sadie Slaven.

“Make good decisions, ” she said, “and don’t be around the wrong people.”

Nathan can also tell who needs his extra attention to either stay or get on the right path.

“I can really kind of tell even with some of the questions they ask,” he said. “If they ask questions about home life, or if they ask questions like ‘how did you stop doing that, stop using nicotine?’ I can tell and figure out which student I need to identify with and mentor for a little while.”

The Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition is a non-profit that provides many programs for people of all ages in the region.

For more information visit roaneantidrug.org or call (865) 224-0205