ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Harriman pastor reflects on the life of a teen who was killed in a Roane County crash on Tuesday night.

Blazer Beaumia, 15, was a passenger in a car driving on Swan Pond Circle near Lake Shore Drive which swerved to avoid being struck by another vehicle, and then ran off the road hitting a tree, THP’s preliminary report said.

Jeff Blackburn, the Beaumia’s family pastor at the New Life Church, visited the family after the fatal crash.

“It was tragic to see his family first of all,” Blackburn said.

Beaumia was a student-athlete at his high school.

“Blazer was an up-and-coming athlete. He was playing for the high school in basketball and football,” Blackburn said. “Talking to his friends today talked about how much he enjoyed working out in the weight room and enjoyed spending time with his friends.”

Numerous friends of Beaumia have visited with Blackburn today, grieving the loss of their friend.

“We’ve had numerous amount of teenagers at our house today who were beside themselves with the loss of this young man,” he said. “They were looking forward to the dreams that they made together.”

Blackburn is asking everyone to keep the Beaumia family in your thoughts and prayers.

“Prayers are often overlooked. We look to that as our last resort, but I believe that is one of the best things we can do to show comfort to the family,” Blackburn said.

Roane County Schools released a statement stating, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic automobile accident that claimed the life of one of our students. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community. Counselors will be on hand throughout this week and in the days ahead to support our students and staff.”