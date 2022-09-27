HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office has started the first home school D.A.R.E. class in Tennessee.

This has been in the works for several months with the sheriff’s office after a mother asked if there was a D.A.R.E. program her homeschooled child could participate in. Chief Deputy Tim Hawn worked to create the plan for the new class from whos teaching it to where the class will be held.

“We’re excited about being able to put the D.A.R.E. program in place here in Roane County. Our plan is to do a second semester for other kids and we’re going to try and move around the county for different locations,” said Hawn.

Roane County Sheriff’s deputies set up shop Tuesday inside the Harriman Public Library for the first class of the program. Just like the program inside schools, this D.A.R.E. effort aims to introduce young people to drug awareness and teach them life skills about how to avoid them.

“We kept the same D.A.R.E. program that’s inside of public schools. D.A.R.E. is not only about drug abuse residence education, it’s also about providing life skills, social skills, education about vaping. It’s grown so much to what it was when it first began,” said Hawn. “It’s adapted to what life is now.”

The program is aimed toward fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade students. Hawn hopes that other counties can take their model and make it even better allowing more students to go through D.A.R.E.