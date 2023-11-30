KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has been identified in a Roane County cold case after nearly four decades. Now, they’re hoping to find out how she died.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office said new technology and a partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation helped them identify the woman as Betty Lou Wisley. The sheriff’s office has been working with the TBI to solve the case for decades.

“August 29th of 1987 we got a call into our end of the sheriff’s office that, during that time we dispatched to our department. We got a call on a possible body that was on fire next to a dumpster on Highway 58 which is known as Decatur Highway today,” said Chief Deputy Tim Hawn.

Back in 1987, DNA testing was not available.

Hawn explained, “The best thing we were able to get out of it at the time was a composite drawing that the University of Tennessee’s Anthropology Department was able to take the skeletal remains and put together a composite drawing of what they believed the person looked like, and they were able to determine at the forensic center that it was a female.”

It wasn’t until 2009 that they were able to get a DNA sample to the FBI, but there was still no luck in moving the case forward. Now with the TBI’s Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative, they’re able to shine a new light on cold cases.

We spoke to the TBI in September about this new partnership and technology.

“Technology has been a game changer. For us in these kinds of cases. And our agents are, are trained on forensic genetic genealogy and on how to look at these cases, and figure out options where there doesn’t seem like there may be options,” said TBI Special Agent Brandon Elkins said in September

They were able to identify Wisley, who was born on December 20, 1935, and originally from Clinton, Mississippi, through the initiative. At the time of her death, she was living in Knox County and was estranged from her close family and friends.

Now the Roane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to solve her case.

“If there is anyone out there in the community that recognizes the name, now you have a picture from the family of what she would have looked like around that timeframe. If they recognize the photo, call us here at the sheriff’s office,” said Hawn.

You can call the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4722 or tips can be sent to awolff@roanesheriff.org.

The sheriff’s office said it’s important for them to continue working on this case until they find a suspect so they can give the family closure.