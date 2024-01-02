HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — Roane State has been named the top Tier 1 community college in the 25th Annual Food Drive Challenge, organized by the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR).

Over six weeks, Roane State’s students, faculty, and staff donated 8,968 items, marking the fourth consecutive year the college has placed in the top three.

All donations collected, including food and cash, will be given to campus food pantries for students, local organizations, programs, and food banks that serve their communities. This year, the equivalent of 128,039 food items were collected and donated in the friendly competition across all of Tennessee’s public community and technical colleges.

Credit: Roane State

The Food Drive Challenge was launched in 1999 by the Student Government Presidents Council to help fellow students and others in their communities who are in need. A recent report by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission highlights that students who experience food insecurity are less likely to excel academically and more likely to report stress levels that hinder their ability to focus on their studies.

The competition is divided into tiers based on enrollment size, and colleges and students compete to see who can collect the most. Cash donations are counted as two items per dollar raised. Over the 25 years, more than 1.7 million items have been donated and collected.

The TBR’s Office of Student Success coordinates the Food Drive Challenge and surveys colleges in the system every two years on institutional support for students dealing with food insecurity. The last survey revealed that all 13 community colleges have food pantries, and some have food gardens, while nine TCATs have their on-campus pantries. Thirteen provide emergency grants, and one has a community garden.

“Every year, the generosity of the campus communities exceeds expectations. This outpouring of support truly shows how much they care about their campus and local communities. As we conclude the 25th annual TBR Food Drive Challenge during this holiday season, we celebrate collecting more than 1,743,500 items to date. The food drive is just one of the many ways our campus communities support efforts to address student food insecurity. It is also a reminder of the importance of supporting students outside the classroom to help ensure their success.” Dr. Heidi Leming, Tennessee Board of Regents Vice Chancellor for Student Success

At Roane State, students can explore the resources available by visiting roanestate.edu/need or by emailing need@roanestate.edu with a specific request. For information on Roane State’s campus food pantry locations, visit roanestate.edu/foodpantry. Donations can be made anytime using the link at the bottom of the food pantry webpage.