ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — The chief of the Rockwood Police Department has passed away, the agency shared Thursday morning.

Chief Bill Stinnett reportedly passed away at his home and had served in law enforcement for 37 years – all with Rockwood Police.

“The Rockwood Police Department has suffered a terrible loss today,” RPD stated in a social media post. “Chief Stinnett was a devoted husband, father, and public servant. Chief Stinnett gave his all to not only this department but to the citizens of Rockwood and he will be missed.”

RPD also says it will update the community on funeral arrangements when they are finalized.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the City of Rockwood for a statement.