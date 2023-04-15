KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A semi truck was struck by a train near Harriman after the truck parked on the train tracks Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. at a railroad crossing around the 1600 block of Harriman Highway, according to the preliminary crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report says the driver of the semi truck, Jagit Singh, 41, of Pennsylvania, was in the sleeper cab of the truck when the crash happened.

THP said a Norfolk Southern freight train struck the trailer portion of the semi. Additionally, the crash blocked the entrance of a tire shop.

(Tennessee Highway Patrol)

(Tennessee Highway Patrol)

No injuries were reported in the crash according to THP.

“Cleanup will take some time, so please drive slowly and cautiously if you can’t avoid traveling through the area.” THP Knoxville said on Twitter.

Singh was charged with parking on railroad tracks according to the preliminary report.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.