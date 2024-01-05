KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.

RSCO said that a 15-year-old died after he “accidentally” shot himself. The shooting took place around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, in a Rockwood home.

“The only thing I can release is that it occurred at a residence in Rockwood, around 1 a.m. It is being investigated as a possible accidental shooting by the victim,” shared the sheriff’s office.

No further details about the incident have been released by law enforcement.