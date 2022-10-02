HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert is now active for a man missing from Harriman, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Earl Eugene Foster, 87, is 5 foot, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. Foster is believed to be driving a black 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser, with TN tag 254DD04.
If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately, or contact your local law enforcement agency.
