HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert is now active for a man missing from Harriman, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Earl Eugene Foster, 87, is 5 foot, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. Foster is believed to be driving a black 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser, with TN tag 254DD04.

If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately, or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Actual photo of Foster’s black 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser, with TN tag 254DD04. Courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Earl Eugene Foster, 87, is 5’8″, 225 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

