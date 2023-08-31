ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County man has been charged with arson after the authorities investigated three fires that were intentionally set at the same residence according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI special agent fire investigators, Rockwood police officers and firefighters investigated the fires at a residence on North Chamberlain Avenue in Rockwood on July 25, July 27, and Aug. 21.

Investigators determined that all three fires were intentionally set, and the TBI and Rockwood police developed information that identified Donald White Daniels, 49, as the person who set the fires, the TBI said.

Daniels was taken into custody by TBI fire investigators on Aug. 29 on charges of arson and reckless endangerment.

The TBI said he was booked into the Roane County Jail on a $10,000 bond.