ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were found dead in a Rockwood home on Thursday morning, according to the Roane County Sheriff.

The bodies of three people were found around 9:30 a.m. in a home on Mountain View Road, Sheriff Jack Stockton said. The door to the house was open when the bodies were discovered.

According to Stockton, the bodies found were that of two men and one woman. All three bodies are being sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for autopsy, The Roane County Medical Examiner said.

The bodies had previously been seen by a family member who brought breakfast for them Wednesday morning and thought that they were sleeping, Stockton said. That family member called 911 on Thursday after he came back to check on the individuals and discovered that they had not moved and were unresponsive.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the names of those found deceased or potential causes of death. Stockton later added that the preliminary investigation did not find any gunshots our trauma to the bodies.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene. Stockton said it is being treated as a crime scene.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.