KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Three victims involved in a shooting near Harriman on March 30 that left one woman dead have all been identified by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Detective Scalf with RCSO, the shooting stemmed from “an ongoing domestic dispute with the family.” WATE 6 News does not normally name victims in domestic violence cases; however, the dispute is part of an ongoing investigation with the sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Scalf shared on Tuesday the victims’ identities including the deceased as Amanda Kristine Windham, who died in the shooting; Kelsey Blayke Wilson, the wife of suspect Brian Wilson, who was injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized; and Rocky King, the father of Kelsey Wilson, who was injured in the shooting and has since been released from the hospital.

Brian Wilson was initially named a suspect in the shooting and was shot by law enforcement and arrested, according to District Attorney Russell Johnson. Law enforcement had responded on Thursday, March 30 to a reported shooting near the Midtown Auto Body on Roane State Highway in Harriman.

Investigators at the scene said suspect Brian Wilson walked into the building and shot one of the women and looked for the second woman; then a possible altercation occurred between Brian Wilson and King, his father-in-law before King was also shot.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they set up a perimeter around the scene in order to box Brian Wilson in. TBI reported that the suspect turned toward the trooper in “an aggressive fashion” and raised his gun, causing the trooper to fire his service weapon at him.