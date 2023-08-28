KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl at a Rockwood residence that occurred on Sunday, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson of the 9th Judicial District. An autopsy on the child is scheduled to be performed Monday at 9 a.m.

Breanna Gayle Runions, a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 4-year-old in Rockwood, Tenn. (Photo: Roane County Sheriff’s Office)

A suspect identified as Breanna Gayle Devall Runions, 25, is facing charges including first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, which are felonies.

Charging documents shared by DA Johnson state that on Sunday, Aug. 27 authorities were called out to investigate a 4-year-old child who was fatally shot at a residence in the 100 block of Airport Road. Upon arrival, Runions told investigators that the child and another minor child were being punished for not following rules and were sent to stand in the corners of her bedroom. Documents state that Runions removed her Taurus Millenium 9mm handgun from its case, then removed the magazine and called the 4-year-old child over to her, “at which point she pressed the barrel of the gun into the front of (the child’s) torso and pulled the trigger, discharging a round into (the child).”

The shooting is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Rockwood Police Department. DA Johnson said the autopsy is being performed Monday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. and a TBI agent as well as a representative from the DA’s office will be attending.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is also involved in the investigation. Johnson said his office is aware of previous DCS involvement with the children in the home, but clarified that information regarding the children’s parentage, placement and removal are part of juvenile and DCS records.

Runions’ bond is set at $1.5 million. She is scheduled to be on Tuesday’s Roane County General Sessions Court docket.