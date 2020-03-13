Roane State Community College announces spring break extension, online classes

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials at Roane State Community College have announced a revised academic schedule in response to public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Roane State confirmed Friday they will extend the school’s spring break to Sunday, March 22. The break was originally set to run from March 9-15.

Classes will resume on Monday, March 23 in an online-only format through at least March 29. All campus events between March 16 and March 29 have been canceled.

Visit www.roanestate.edu/coronavirus for more information.