Roane State Community College officer charged with on-campus rape of a minor

A Roane State Community College campus police officer was arrested and charged with statutory rape by an authority figure Friday.

Justin Willoughby, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure Friday. According to court documents, Willoughby used his authority to accomplish sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 18 in his office in October of 2018.

According to a spokesperson for Roane County Community College, the incident was reported to local authorities who then contacted the college in October as part of the investigation. Willoughby was placed on administrative leave, removed from campus and later resigned.

“The allegation is deeply troubling, and we take it very seriously. Our highest priority is always student safety,” RSCC Director of Public Safety William Kain said.

“The allegation was made to local authorities, who then contacted Roane State in October as part of their investigation. The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave, removed from campus, and then later resigned. The college’s police department and administration have worked with local law enforcement to provide any assistance they have needed throughout their investigation.”

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.