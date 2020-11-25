Roane State fighting student food insecurity with mobile food pantry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Roane State Community College is addressing food insecurity among students during the pandemic.

Students from any campus can shop receive free non-perishable and microwavable food items.

The mobile food pantry event will be held Wednesday, December 2 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. It will be in room 101 of the Roane State Campbell County campus off Independence Lane.

Their first pantry on the go event was last month in Knox County. 

