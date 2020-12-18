Roane State to implement remote access week after winter break to reduce spread of COVID-19

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — Roane State Community College said Thursday it will temporarily move to remote operations following its winter break as part of the college’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The school said between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8 RSCC campuses will be accessible only to essential personnel.

During that time the school says students and employees will still be served via email and phone, as well as through virtual communication tools such as Zoom video conferencing.

“We have advised students, faculty and staff to consider the latest CDC recommendations when making holiday plans this year,” Roane State President Chris Whaley said. “This brief remote work period is an additional step we can take to keep our campus community healthy while still assisting students ahead of the spring semester.”

Spring classes at Roane State are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Roane State campus check-ins are set to resume Monday, Jan. 11.