KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith will perform at the 2022 Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, more than two years after she was slated to perform at the 2020 edition that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Ears Festival organizers announced several additions to the 2022 artist lineup on Tuesday, headlined by Smith, a 2007 Hall of Fame inductee. In 2010, Rolling Stone Magazine ranked Smith No. 47 in its list of the 100 Greatest Artists.

Other artists added in the second wave include John Medeski, Julian Lage Trio, Marisa Anderson & William Tyler, Yasmin Williams, Maeve Gilchristm, GEORGE, Ben Lamar Gay, Evan Ziporyn, Mind Maintenance, Claire Rousay, Odean Pope & Immanuel Wilkins, Ensemble Dal Niente, and Ken Vandermark.

Sonic Youth lead singer Kim Gordon will also return to Big Ears in 2022 after she was set to headline the 2020 edition,

2022 Big Ears 1st wave artists:

The festival will return March 22-27.

Big Ears Festival organizers will require all staff, artists and audience members to be fully vaccinated by March 9, 2022, in order to participate in ticketed activities. The festival said they will detail the plan to verify the vaccination status of audience members in the coming months.

In 2016, Big Ears Festival was described by the New York Times as, “the widest-angle music festival in the country, bridging the spaces between the classical tradition, improvised music, electronics, and guitars.” Alex Ross of The New Yorker called it “the most open-minded music gathering in the country.”

The festival was founded in 2009 by AC Entertainment founder Ashley Capps and its website describes it as “a singular festival experience that explores connections between musicians and artists, effortlessly crossing the boundaries of musical genres as well as artistic disciplines.”