Rock into 2020 with Music City New Year’s Eve Live

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kick off the new year with a bang! News 2 wants to celebrate the start of 2020 with you. Join us for Music City New Year’s Eve Live!

Live coverage begins immediately after the ball drops in Time Square as the Central Time Zone prepares to say goodbye to 2019.

Hosts Neil Orne and Erica Francis will be LIVE from the Wildhorse Saloon. Three Lane will take the stage behind them to get the party going.

Danielle Breezy, News 2’s Chief Meteorologist, and Joe Breezy, Nationally Syndicated Radio Host, will be joining Neil & Erica LIVE at the Wildhorse.

Get live reports from Bicentennial Mall, where Alex Denis brings you the latest on Nashville’s famous Music Note Drop and preparations for Keith Urban’s special New Year’s Eve concert.

Once the Note drops stick around for a special fireworks show and more!

Coverage will conclude at 1:30 am EST.

LATEST STORIES: