Rockford Elementary starts new ‘P.E. At Home’ program

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) — At Rockford Elementary, a physical education teacher created a new program that has a sole purpose of getting kids to play.

“Well I thought about all the kids who are so busy with technology and it just kind of makes me sad sometimes when we’re playing a game,” said P.E. teacher Leesa Taylor. “I’m like, ‘guys don’t you go outside and play? You know what do you do on the weekends? What do you do after school…'”

After Taylor learned that most of her students were going home and spending their free time in front a TV or tablet screen, Taylor decided it was time for a change.

That’s when she created a “P.E. At Home” program. In this program, kids get to take home a bag filled with activities for the weekend.

Activities such as: Soccer, kickball, baseball, even jump rope. However getting the equipment to fill the bags didn’t come for free. That’s when Taylor enacted a DonorsChoose grant.

“Anyone could donate, I have friends, colleagues, people that I haven’t really seen — saw that I posted on Facebook and Twitter, because that’s the best way on social media to get the message out there. I had several donors that I’ve never even met,” said Taylor.

Thanks to donations, Taylor was able to raise over $600.00 and make the P.E. At Home program possible.

However, there are more students who could benefit from the bags who have to wait their turn; also, activities could be added to the bags later.

How you can help

If you would like to make a donation either buy purchasing an activity or donating money, you can do so by sending it to Rockford Elementary School: 3728 Williams Mill Rd, Rockford, TN 37853.

