Rockford man arrested for kidnapping warrant at site of earlier standoff

Blount County deputies on Wednesday arrested a man on an aggravated kidnapping warrant at the same trailer where deputies engaged in a multi-hour standoff earlier this week.

36-year-old Sean Gorman, of Rockwood, was arrested by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday for a warrant for aggravated kidnapping out of Roane County. Deputies took Gorman into custody at the same trailer where two individuals were arrested following a three-hour stand-off in Rockford on Tuesday.

Deputies received information on Wednesday that Gorman was in the same trailer where the two were arrested on multiple outstanding warrants on Tuesday. Deputies and members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived at the trailer Wednesday and took Gorman into custody without incident.

Gorman was brought to the Blount County Correctional Facility, and then released into the custody of Roane County authorities Wednesday evening.