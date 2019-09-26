Live Now
Go around the SEC to get a preview of some of the weekend’s biggest matchups on the latest Southeastern Stream LIVE!

Rockford man arrested for kidnapping warrant at site of earlier standoff

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Sean Gorman, 36. Source: Blount County Sheriff’s Office

Blount County deputies on Wednesday arrested a man on an aggravated kidnapping warrant at the same trailer where deputies engaged in a multi-hour standoff earlier this week.

36-year-old Sean Gorman, of Rockwood, was arrested by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday for a warrant for aggravated kidnapping out of Roane County. Deputies took Gorman into custody at the same trailer where two individuals were arrested following a three-hour stand-off in Rockford on Tuesday.

Deputies received information on Wednesday that Gorman was in the same trailer where the two were arrested on multiple outstanding warrants on Tuesday. Deputies and members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived at the trailer Wednesday and took Gorman into custody without incident.

Gorman was brought to the Blount County Correctional Facility, and then released into the custody of Roane County authorities Wednesday evening.

September 26, 2019 ADDITIONAL SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER FOLLOW-UP TO TUESDAY’S STAND-OFFMARYVILLE, TENNESSEE…

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter