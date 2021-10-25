An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the charges. The story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Rockwood High School teacher has been indicted by a grand jury after she allegedly contacted a 17-year-old to engage in sexual activities.

Sue Yong Battle, 36, is facing one count of solicitation to commit statutory rape by an authority figure and one count of solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape.

The court documents allege she contacted a teenager to engage in sexual activities in mid-September. She has been suspended without pay, according to Roane County Director of Schools Ladonna McFall.

The case is being investigated by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Rockwood High School Principal Leanne Malicoat and Assistant Principal Amy Breazeale are listed as state witnesses in the indictment.

