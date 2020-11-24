Rockwood utility provider working to restore water service after overnight outage

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – Some Rockwood residents are without water service after an overnight utility outage.

Rockwood Water, Sewer and Natural Gas said they are working to repair a major line break in the area of Pumphouse Road and Abels Valley that occurred late Monday night.

An update from the utility service posted around 3 a.m. said the repairs were underway as they work to restore service to all customers.

Rockwood Water, Sewer and Natural Gas is managed by a Board appointed by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Rockwood.

