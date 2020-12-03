Rocky Top man indicted for Oak Ridge bank robbery, trial set for Dec. 28

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 31-year-old Rocky Top man who was indicted by a federal grand jury last month on charges connected to an October bank robbery in Oak Ridge will remain in custody pending his trial set for later this month after entering a not guilty plea Thursday.

Warren Calvin Lavender is facing a one count indictment and is charged with robbing the One Bank of Tennessee Bank in Oak Ridge on Oct. 23.

Lavender was indicted on Nov. 18 and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges in the indictment on Dec. 3.

The affidavit states that on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Lavender entered the One Bank of Tennessee Bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The arrest of Lavender is the result of the joint efforts of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the Oak Ridge Police Department.

The Dept. of Justice, Eastern District of Tennessee also reminded the public Thursday that an indictment constitutes only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until his or her guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Lavender’s trial, which has been set for Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, will be in front of United States District Judge Travis McDonough.