Rocky Top man out on bond for child abuse charge back in jail for animal cruelty, other charges

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was out on bond for aggravated child abuse landed back in jail on animal cruelty and other charges on Monday.

ACSO stating Wednesday via its social media that Cameron Beard, 22, of Rocky Top, allegedly assaulted a victim and tried choking the victim’s dog in the Dutch Valley community.

Beard was the passenger in the victim’s car. Beard allegedly struck the victim several times, and when the victim tried calling 911, Beard took the phone and smashed it and began hitting the victim harder, then began choking the victim’s 4-month-old dog.

ACSO deputies obtained arrest warrants for Beard Monday and he was arrested. He’s been charged for aggravated assault, domestic assault, animal cruelty and preventing one from making an emergency call.

Beard’s new charges carry a bond of $76,000. His bond on which he was out for the separate child abuse charge was for $100,000.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker says Anderson County is safer today with Beard in jail, “This case is a great example of how hard our deputies work and the passion they have for making Anderson County safe.”