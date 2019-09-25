Rocky Top Tipoff set for October 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans of the University of Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams are invited to an evening of fun before the season gets underway.

Rocky Top Tipoff will take place inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, October 4 and will include autograph signings, photo opportunities with the athletes, family activities, and more.

Both the Vols and Lady Vols will hold controlled scrimmages.

The UT Pep Band and Smokey will also be at the event.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Autographs will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and on-court activities are planned from 7:05 to 8 p.m.

Admission and parking will be free. Fans are encouraged to park in the G-10 garage on the east end of the arena as the G5/S30 lots located north of Phillip Fulmer Way will not be available.

The Lady Vols’ first game will be an exhibition game against Carson Newman on October 29 in Knoxville. The men’s basketball team will host Eastern New Mexico on October 30.