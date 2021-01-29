Rocky Top traffic stop leads to woman arrested on multiple drug charges

ROCKYT TOP, Tenn. (WATE) – An Anderson County woman is facing a long list of charges after deputies discovered drugs in her car.

Just after midnight Wednesday, 32-year-old Sandra Shoupe, of Briceville, was pulled over along Creek Street in Rocky Top for a problem with her license plates.

Deputies said Shoupe was not able to provide proof of insurance and at first said *no* to a search of her car after denying she had anything illegal in the vehicle.

A K9 officer alerted deputies to the passenger side door with an open-air sniff, that’s where deputies found two large ziploc bags of what they say is meth and one small bag of meth located within reach of Shoupe. They also found a scale, drug paraphernalia, Ziploc bags and $670 dollars in cash.

Shoupe is now facing several charges including the manufacturing, sale, delivery and possession of methamphethaine, driving while in possession of meth and driving while uninsured.

