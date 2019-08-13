Rocky Top woman charged with arson over house fire

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A Rocky Top woman has been charged with arson over a June fire at a home in Clinton that was occupied at the time of the incident.

Three people, two of them children, were inside that home when it was burned.

Arrested Monday, Sharon Lee Braden, 48, is being held on charges of aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

The June fire occurred at the home on Offutt Road. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a witness saw Braden start the fire and she ran away when approached.

All three of the people inside the home when the fire was started managed to escape unhurt.

Braden is also a suspect in another fire that occurred Monday at that same Offutt Road home – this time, involving a vehicle and a camper.

ACSO Sheriff Russll Barker described Braden as “a very dangerous person” in a social media post describing Braden’s charges and alleged crimes.

Braden is being held on a $260,000 bond.

ACSO is continuing its investigation of the Monday house fire.