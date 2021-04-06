Rocky Top woman facing DUI and child abuse charges after crash

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on driving under the influence and child abuse charges after deputies said she ran her vehicle into a tree with three children inside.

According to an incident report, 32-year-old Margo White-Oden, of Rocky Top, ran off the road while traveling southbound on Norris Freeway near Echo Valley Road and struck a large tree head on.

Three children aged 10, 13 and 15 were injured in the crash. Two were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

White-Oden, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time, was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of vehicular assault, two seatbelt violations, unlicensed driving, one lane usage violation and a violation of financial responsibility for driving without insurance.

She also faces three counts of aggravated child abuse, neglect or endangerment under Haley’s Law, a class B felony when involving children over the age of 8.