KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Rocky Top woman has pleaded guilty to the murder of J.C. Copeland in the Anderson County Criminal Court.

Christy Comer, 41, was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years after she plead guilty to first degree murder and aggravated robbery.

On August 30, 2018, Comer decided to rob Copeland to get money for methamphetamine, according to the Anderson County District Attorney General. During the robbery, Copeland was then murdered and his body was hidden under his porch.

After being caught, Comer told authorities she also stole a DVD player from Copeland that she sold for $10 worth of methamphetamine.

Comer also reportedly stated she chose Copeland because she believed he would be an easy target.

“This was an especially heinous case considering the vulnerability of the victim, Mr. Copeland,” Assistant District Attorney Emily Faye Abbott told the Court.

“Violence against the elderly is one of the most egregious crimes we prosecute. Hopefully, the fact that Ms. Comer will spend the rest of her life in prison provides some level of comfort to Mr. Copeland’s family and deterrence to those who would hurt seniors. Our office stayed in contact with the victim’s family throughout this ordeal and they were relieved to have this matter resolved and are satisfied with the outcome. I would like to thank ADA Abbott, the TBI, the Rocky Top Police Department, and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force and the Knoxville Police Department for their work on this case,” District Attorney Dave Clark said.

Judge Ryan Spitzer accepted the plea. Comer has been in custody since August 31, 2018.