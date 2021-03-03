Rogero, first female mayor of Knoxville, to host trivia game in honor of Women’s History Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — March is Women’s History Month and the Knox County Public Library is aiming to celebrate by having the city’s first female mayor guest-host a trivia game, “Know it Knox.”

Former Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero was not only the first female mayor of Knoxville, but she was also the first female mayor of any of the four metro cities in Tennessee. Rogero was elected in 2011, was re-elected in 2015, and didn’t seek re-election in 2019, chairing her last city council meeting in December 2019. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon succeeded her.

Now, the trail-blazing Rogero is set to guest-host an upcoming online trivia game, “Know it Knox: Women’s History” in which the public can also participate. The game begins at 7 p.m. Monday, March 22. The game is free and open to the public, but registration is required at www.knoxlib.org/trivia.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said they were excited to honor the former Knoxville mayor Rogero — and all women.

“East Tennessee women have made some significant contributions to the world in all fields. Certainly, in politics, women of East Tennessee pushed through the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, but there’s so much more,” commented Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “We’re excited to honor Mayor Rogero for her place in history as she co-hosts the Library’s Know it Knox Trivia Game.”