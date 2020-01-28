Rogersville man arrested after deputies find 13-year-old driving him to liquor store

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office stopped his vehicle and found his juvenile son driving.

According to a sheriff’s office report, Johnny Napier, 45, of Rogersville, was arrested early Sunday morning after a traffic stop.

The report says deputies were advised to be on the lookout for a white Cadillac that had left Tuggle Hill Road on Saturday night that was allegedly driven by a highly intoxicated man.

Deputies were told the driver was Napier, who had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.

A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle matching the description on Pine Ridge Road. Deputies saw two people in the vehicle.

According to the report, deputies saw “a small male juvenile” was driving and Napier was in the passenger seat.

Napier allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on him and had slurred speech and glossy eyes.

The 13-year-old driver said Napier had been driving when they left the house on Tuggle Hill Road, but Napier’s driving had scared him.

The report states the teen told deputies Napier had told him to drive to the liquor store.

Napier was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor and served the active warrant for Violation of Probation.

He was transported to the Hawkins County Detention Facility.