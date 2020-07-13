Rogersville PD: 5 men arrested after ‘creating hazardous situation,’ being involved in fight at Saturday protest

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville police officers arrested five men Saturday while protesters and counter-protesters met in the town.

According to reports from the Rogersville Police Department, five men were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after yelling racial slurs and being involved in a “large fight.”

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office also reported arresting four men on similar charges during the protest.

The reports say the following men were arrested and transported to the Hawkins County Jail:

Craig Briggs Spaulding, 32, of Knoxville

Stephen Parker Smith, 27, of Louisville, TN

Caleb Dane Rose, 21, of Knoxville

Adam Lawrence Rice, 24, of Maryville, TN

Cory Smith, 25, of Knoxville

According to the reports, all five men were seen “yelling, using racial slurs numerous times.”

Rogersville police say in the reports these comments were used in “an attempt to agitate the peaceful protesters and was creating a hazardous situation.”

The reports say a large fight broke out afterward, involving all five men listed above.

All five were reported to have aided in the altercation and had influenced events leading up to the fight, according to the reports.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.