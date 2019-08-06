Rogersville police officer suspended over DUI charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Rogersville police officer has been suspended after he was arrested following a motorcycle crash.

Rogersville Police Chief Doug Nelson says officer Christopher Funk has been suspended without pay.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Funk was riding a motorcycle on East Main Street in Rogersville when he crashed near Burem Road around 10 p.m Sunday. THP says the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and came to rest on its side.

State troopers say Funk showed signs of impairment and refused to take a field sobriety test or submit a breath or blood test. Troopers also found a handgun belonging to him.

Funk was arrested and taken to the Hawkins County jail. THP charged him with driving under the influence (first offense), possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to maintain lane, violation of implied consent, and no proof of insurance.

Chief Nelson says Funk, who has been with RPD since January 2013, will remain suspended until the charges against him are resolved.

