Rogersville woman charged with child abuse in death of 8-month-old son

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Hawkins County grand jury has returned an indictment for aggravated child abuse against a Rogersville woman in connection to the death of her infant son.

Jennifer Smith, 33, was indicted August 17 for aggravated child abuse of her 8-month-old son, Malcolm Xavier Smith.

According to an incident report, the child was hospitalized on June 30, 2019. The incident report said the child was on a feeding tube and had exhibited possible signs of shaken baby syndrome.

Malcolm Xavier Smith died on July 15, 2019 at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, according to an obituary.

According to the presentment, Smith committed the offense last year between June 26 and June 30, 2019. She is being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond, according to TimesNews.net.

