KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car chase involving law enforcement and a murder suspect out of a Michigan ended in a rollover crash on I-75 in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a murder suspect out of Michigan was being chased down southbound I-75 in Anderson County on Wednesday.

The wreck took place just past MM 129 and the southbound left lane and shoulder have been blocked. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the ACSO are both on scene.

The driver is being evaluated for injuries at this time.

