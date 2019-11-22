Ronnie Milsap to perform in Gatlinburg as part of TN Songwriters Week

In this Jan. 16, 2019 photo, Ronnie Milsap poses for a photo on the stage of The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Milsap’s new album, “Ronnie Milsap: The Duets,” comes out on Friday. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE)- 2014 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Milsap will perform in Gatlinburg this February as part of the statewide celebration of Tennessee’s rich songwriting history.

Milsap will perform at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Saturday, February 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are now on sale and range from $52 to $62. More details about the tickets can be found online at www.Gatlinburg.com/milsap.

The concert will be a highlight of the second annual Tennessee Songwriter Week, a state statute organized by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development that designates the last full week of February to the celebration of past and present songwriters with nearly 100 celebratory events across the state.

This year, Songwriters Week has been expanded with the addition of open “qualifying rounds” across the state. Winners from each qualifying round will perform in six Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcases, including one at Ole Red in Gatlinburg on Friday, Feb 28. More information on the six showcases, as well as a full list of qualifying rounds, can be found at www.tennesseesongwritersweek.com.

“Recognizing the crafts of our state – and in this case, celebrating songwriters of the past, present and future – is near and dear to us here in Gatlinburg, and we’re honored to take part in this meaningful celebration,” said Marci Claude, Public Relations Manager, Gatlinburg CVB. “Ronnie is an amazing musician that has strongly influenced country music, and we are excited to have him share his many talents with Gatlinburg.”

Blind since birth, Ronnie Milsap is a talented piano player, songwriter and singer who propelled into fame in the 1970s and 1980s for several hits, including the widely popular “Smoky Mountain Rain,” which mentions Gatlinburg. The song was just re-released with a duet with Dolly Parton on his newest album, The Duets. Milsap has 40 number-one country hits to his name and has won six Grammy and eight Country Music Association Awards. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014.