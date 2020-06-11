Rose Bowl honors Peyton Manning with commemorative plaque

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASADENA, Calif. (WATE) – A commemorative plaque honoring Peyton Manning’s collegiate debut has been installed at Rose Bowl Stadium in California.

The plaque was gifted to the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation by Kevin G. Clifford, a National Football Foundation Board of Directors member and longtime Rose Bowl Stadium seat holder.

It is located outside Tunnel 16, the same number he wore as a Tennessee Volunteer. Manning made his college football debut against UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium in 1994.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter