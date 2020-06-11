Rose Bowl honors Peyton Manning with commemorative plaque

PASADENA, Calif. (WATE) – A commemorative plaque honoring Peyton Manning’s collegiate debut has been installed at Rose Bowl Stadium in California.
The plaque was gifted to the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation by Kevin G. Clifford, a National Football Foundation Board of Directors member and longtime Rose Bowl Stadium seat holder.
It is located outside Tunnel 16, the same number he wore as a Tennessee Volunteer. Manning made his college football debut against UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium in 1994.
