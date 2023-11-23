KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee media and cable TV pioneer Ross K. Bagwell died at the age of 91 on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

An obituary released by the Bagwell family states he was a dedicated husband, a loving father and friend/teacher/mentor to countless East Tennesseans.

His obituary states that in 1951 Bagwell saw his first television broadcast and fell in love with the idea of creating television programming. With his wife Sue’s blessing, he took a bus to New York City, enrolled in NYU and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and accepted a position as a pageboy at NBC. He rose through the ranks at NBC until 1964 when Sue convinced him to move the family back to Knoxville.

Upon his return to Knoxville, Bagwell initially worked at WATE-TV 6 News then moved on to advertising, working at Lavidge, Davis and Newman before starting his own agency, Bagwell Advertising.

“Unable to resist the lure of television he also launched Cinetel Productions in 1975 which would go on to become one of America’s most prolific independent production companies,” his obituary states. “He created and produced hundreds of hours of programming including popular series like I-40 Paradise, Club Dance, Exploring America, Hey Dude, and America’s Castles to name just a few.”

In 1994 Bagwell sold the company to Scripps Howard to become home to HGTV and the Scripps Networks. Following the sale, he started Ross Television Productions as an outlet for his genuine love of creating television, film, games and other creative properties.

“He was a passionate creative who loved collaboration with coworkers throughout his career,” his obituary states. “Bagwell is generally credited as the catalyst that brought East Tennessee’s growing film and television industry to life.”

Bagwell grew up on Knoxville’s Lilly Avenue, attending Staub School, Tyson Middle School and Knoxville High School. He then served in the United States Air Force stationed in Biloxi, Miss. and Cape Cod, Mass. After his service, he worked at Oak Ridge National Labs while attending The University of Tennessee.

He and his wife Sue met while in the 8th grade at Tyson Middle School, and they “remained completely devoted to each other throughout their lives. Ross missed her greatly following her passing in June of 2022.”

Bagwell is survived by his daughter Dee Haslam and her husband, Jimmy. Grandchildren James Bagwell Haslam, Whitney Haslam Johnson and husband JW, Cynthia Haslam Arnholt and husband David. Six great-grandchildren Jack, Susan and James Arnholt, Hank, Ross and Max Johnson. Brother Joe Bagwell, sister-in-law Joan Thomas and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Sue, son Ross, parents Charles and Jeanette Bagwell, brother Barney, in-laws Ed and Naomi Burchfield, Dr. Dewey Thomas and Rhea and Jim Copeland.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cherokee Country Club on December 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. followed by receiving of friends between 12-2 p.m.

Bagwell’s full obituary can be found here.