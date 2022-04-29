KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival International Street Fair will be returning to

Downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

This free-admission celebration of the performing arts features 11 hours of non-stop entertainment on five outdoor stages. The festival opens at 10 a.m. and will run until 9 p.m.

Festival highlights are listed below:

● 5 Musical Stages, with 50 hours of free entertainment by 1000 artists

● YMCA FunZone on Market Square

● Eagle Distributing Beer Garden

● 100+ Artisans and Food Vendors

● Welcome Ceremonies with Elected Officials

● Mini-recitals by KO’s April 29 Puccini Gala Concert Guest Artists

● Streamliner’s Swing Orchestra free concert from 8-10 pm at the Instrumental Music Stage

The Festival also brings several road closures that drivers should be aware of:

The city of Knoxville says Gay Street between Summit Hill and Cumberland will be closed between 11:45 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

Gay Street between Summit Hill and Clinch Avenue will be open only for vehicles coming from or going to the Hyatt Place and Embassy Suites by Hilton.

The following roads will also be closed from 11:45 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday:

● Market Street between Union & Cumberland avenues

● Clinch Avenue between State and Walnut streets

● Church between State and Walnut streets

● Union between State and Walnut streets