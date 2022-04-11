KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival Int’l Street Fair will be returning to
Downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
This free-admission celebration of the performing arts features 11 hours of non-stop entertainment on five outdoor stages. Up-to-date information regarding performance schedules and festival maps will be posted on RossiniFestival.Org as they become available.
Festival highlights are listed below:
● 5 Musical Stages, with 50 hours of free entertainment by 1000 artists
● YMCA FunZone on Market Square
● Eagle Distributing Beer Garden
● 100+ Artisans and Food Vendors
● Welcome Ceremonies with Elected Officials
● Mini-recitals by KO’s April 29 Puccini Gala Concert Guest Artists
● Streamliner’s Swing Orchestra free concert from 8-10 pm at the Instrumental Music Stage