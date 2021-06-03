Rotten tomatoes thrown away at Crossville restaurant during failed health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Eight critical violations at a Crossville restaurant led to a failing score. Violations including rotting food, improper food temperatures and lack of managerial control were found.

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 1246 N. Main St., Crossville — grade: 52; follow-up score: 88

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse scored a 52. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

The health inspector found rotting tomatoes in the refrigerator. They were immediately thrown away. Salads sitting on the countertop ready to be served were too warm, 64 degrees. Perishable food is supposed to be kept in the refrigerator to kill potential bacteria.

Hot items were also off. The temperature of rice at the Sushi bar was 109 degrees. The temperature is supposed to be 135 and above.

A kitchen worker was cited for sweeping a dirty floor before grabbing clean dishes without washing their hands. Finally, the health inspector noted a lack of managerial control due to the number of violations.

The inspector returned a week later for a follow-up inspection. All of the critical violations were corrected and the score was an 88.

