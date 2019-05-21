Run for the Wall stops in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds of motorcycles made their way to Knoxville on Tuesday to honor our veterans as part of Run for the Wall.

People from all ages came out to support and even just cool off on the latest leg of their ride. Run for the Wall is on their way from the West Coast to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials and honor those missing in action, killed in action, and prisoners of war.

Roger Hamilton from Colorado Springs got his grandson out of school early to make the memorable trip.

“It’s an honor to do this. I’m a Vietnam veteran and I have my 13-year-old grandson. I have a story and I want him to know what that story looks like,” said Hamilton.

While remembrance is key and the event has a heavy message, smiles and acts of kindness were everywhere, with the same message for younger generations.

“Our freedom isn’t free. There was a large sacrifice for our freedom by all vets, not just Vietnam vets, but all vets,” said Hamilton.

So with every stop come hugs, memories and a camaraderie that cannot be rivaled.