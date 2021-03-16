‘Running 4 Heroes’ honors Knox County Sheriff’s deputy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– One nonprofit that helps first responders gave a special gift to a Knox County deputy on Tuesday.

In March of 2020 Knox County Deputy Gary Coble suffered numerous injuries in a high speed chase. Since then, Coble has had to have several surgeries.

Zechariah Cartledge, the founder of Running 4 Heroes, presented a check to Deputy Coble.

Zechariah, founder of Running 4 Heroes will be presenting a check to Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Coble. @6News pic.twitter.com/MGFwh587Zj — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) March 16, 2021

Deputy Coble was the recipient of the Running 4 Heroes Injured Officer Grant in April 2020, but the check presentation was put on hold until 2021.

“The inspiration part of him is unbelievable,” said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler about Cartledge and his mission.

Cartledge is set to run a mile at Bristol Motor Speedway to honor fallen officers but made a stop in Knoxville first.

“Over the past years I’ve ran exactly 149 miles and we’ve given over 100,000 dollars for injured first responders as well,” said Cartledge.

He’s traveled the country honoring those who serve.

“That’s what we want to do across the country is making sure that the young people understand what it is that we’re doing, but for him to put all the effort that he’s got into this, it’s just unreal and we’re very thankful for it,” said Spangler.

Sheriff Spangler showed his thanks to Cartledge by giving him his Aviation Wings.

“What an inspiration he is,” added Spangler “Just a very very small token to be able to give him those wings and to say thank you.”

Cartledge said, “ever since the start of 2020 I’ve had a passion for aviation. I’m in flight school and I also have a sim at my house.”

During his visit, Cartledge also honored Warrants Officer Toby Keiser who passed away in January from COVID-19.

Zechariah presented Mrs. Jill Keiser with a blue line flag in memory of her husband.

Zechariah will run two laps around Bristol Motor Speedway, which equals a mile, for all of the Tennessee officers who have died in the line of duty.

Officers and first responders from around the state will join Zechariah at the speedway at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.