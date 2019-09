KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue Squad are working a car accident on Mascot Road near Immel Mine Road in Strawberry Plains near Midway Quarry.

Rural Metro said via Twitter the crash involves “multiple fatalities and critical injuries.”

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue working a Horrible car accident on Mascot Road with multiple fatalities and critical injuries. Mascot Rd will be closed for an extended period of time. More as we can release. pic.twitter.com/l5oDA3jtHS — Rural Metro Fire TN (@rmfireknox) September 10, 2019

Mascot Road will be closed for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.