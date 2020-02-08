Rural Metro Battling a house fire on Woodpoint Drive

UPDATE: WATE 6 On Your Side just spoke with a Rural Metro Public Information Officer, he tells us the fire started in the kitchen of the home. Four Rural Metro Fire Trucks responding, with one ladder truck to the fire.

According to Rural Metro officials fire crews were able to put the fire out quick with minimal damage to home. Everyone inside the home was able to get out without injury.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Rural Metro Fire Fighters are working a house fire on 1712 Woodpoint Drive. The call came in at 8:24 this morning according to Rural Metro dispatchers. The department asking residents to avoid the area.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way and will have more information as it comes in.