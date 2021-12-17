KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A homeowner is safe after a blaze in her fire box created an abundance of smoke. Rural Metro firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. Friday to the 10000 block of Farragut Hills Road in West Knox County.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire around the chimney of the home. The homeowner safely evacuated prior to Rural Metro Fire Department’s arrival.

No injuries were reported and the exact cause is under investigation.