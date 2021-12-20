KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County along with county and business leaders on Monday dedicated two new engines for the first time in 20 years. The two engines will serve the areas of North Knox County communities Powell and Halls.

Rural Metro officials said Monday the upgrade to its fleet of fire and emergency vehicles is the first in 20 years with the two brand new fire engines that were entirely funded by the agency. The total investment for the vehicles is right at $1 million including the equipment they carry, and no tax dollars were involved.

Rural Metro Fire is part of Global Medical Response, which also owns American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance service. The new fire trucks will be available for viewing at Station 36 until noon Monday, at which time they will begin serving the citizens of North Knox County.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs speaks at the dedication ceremony for Rural Metro Fire’s two new engines on Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo: WATE)

