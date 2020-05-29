Rural Metro extinguish East Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro firefighters extinguished on an overnight house fire along Midway Road.

Crews responded to the blaze just before 1 a.m. Friday, arriving to find a heavy fire on the front of the house that extended through the roof.

The fire was quickly put out and the man living there was able to make it out safely.

He was using generator power and had just turned it off for the night to go to bed when he noticed the fire on the front porch. The generator was positioned on the front porch.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. We’re told the Red Cross will be assisting the victim.